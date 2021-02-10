MCMC: Courier companies can be fined up to RM300,000 for violating Postal Services Act 2012

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission is probing J&T Express after a video which showed staff mishandling parcels went viral. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Early this week, a video of J&T Express staff mishandling parcels had gone viral due to an alleged misunderstanding of bonus arrangements by the courier company. J&T Express had issued a statement, while the staff have also posted an apology video on Facebook.

Since the postal service falls under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the regulatory body has issued a statement on the matter without naming the courier company. It mentioned that they are looking into the matter seriously and have told them to provide an explanation. The MCMC said they have also issued a stern warning to the company’s management and have urged them to take necessary steps to improve the handling of customer packages.

The statement also reminded all licensed courier companies under the Postal Services Act 2012 to adhere to the conditions and rules, especially when it comes to protecting the rights of consumers. Any license holders that have violated any subsidiary legislation under the Act can be fined up to RM300,000 or imprisoned up to 3 years, or both.

The MCMC has also urged all consumers to understand and be aware of their rights before choosing a service from a courier company. If there are any damaged or loss items, consumers are urged to contact the service provider to report a complaint. If you’re not satisfied with the provided solution, you may proceed to lodge a formal complaint with the commission via the Aduan SKMM portal. — SoyaCincau