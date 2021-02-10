Covid-19: Tight security measures at Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium quarantine centre

Army personnel patrol the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre in Johor Baru, February 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 10 — The first Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Johor, at the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) indoor stadium which started operating today, has been installed with barbed wires and is tightly controlled by security personnel including from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU).

MBPG mayor Asman Shah Abdul Rahman said it was to secure the area from being breached by non-related parties including members of the public.

He said the area around the stadium which is a popular venue among the public to carry out sports and recreational activities, was also closed.

“It is controlled by the FRU for 24 hours in collaboration with the police and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela),” he told reporters after receiving equipment aid to be used at the centre from Lotte Titan Chemical Sdn Bhd, here, today.

Asman Shah said this when asked to comment if the MBPG have received complaints from the Pasir Gudang residents on the opening of the PKRC at the stadium.

He said the Covid-19 treatment centre at the stadium was expected to receive as many as 100 patients today and advised the residents around Pasir Gudang not to worry because security measures have been implemented.

Meanwhile, Asman Shah said they received four television sets, 10 drinking water filters and four treadmills from Lotte Titan Chemical to be used at the centre.

Also present were Johor PKRC commander and director Dr Mohd Fathi Zaki Mohd Zakaria and Lotte Titan Chemical executive vice-president for manufacturing Lee Jung Hyeng. — Bernama