Malaysian nabbed in Singapore for supporting Islamic State now in PDRM custody

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A Malaysian cleaning worker arrested by the Singaporean authorities last July, is currently in the custody of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) after being involved in supporting the ISIS terrorist group.

A police source told Bernama TV today, the 33-year-old man had been charged at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court and his case would be transferred to the Jalan Duta High Court, Kuala Lumpur soon.

The source said the accused’s case had been heard four times in the Johor Bahru court and the police were waiting for further instructions from the prosecution to transfer the case to the Kuala Lumpur court.

“He was arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and charged under Section 130 of the Penal Code for terrorism-related offences,” said the source, adding that the accused and his wife, who was a Singapore citizen, was arrested by Singapore’s Internal Security Department.

The police monitored the accused’s social media account and found that he had shown his support to the militant group through his postings on Facebook, the source added.

“We channelled the information to ISD and the couple was arrested. ISD then handed him to PDRM in August last year while his 34-year-old- wife was placed under a restriction order,” the source said.

ISD in a statement today said it worked closely with the Malaysian Special Branch in its investigation into Mohd Firdaus Kamal Intdzam who was detained under the Internal Security Act in July 2020.

Mohd Firdaus was believed to have turned radical in 2016 when he intended to join ISIS in Syria with his wife, Ruqayyah Ramli.— Bernama