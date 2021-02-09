Covid-19: Supermax halts operations at Meru plant for three days after positive cases found

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. The test will be conducted until this Friday for a fee RM70 January 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Supermax Corp Bhd is implementing a three-day stoppage at its manufacturing facility in Meru, Klang due to several Covid-19 positive cases among its workers.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the glove maker said despite stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, the company recorded its first case of Covid-19 infection, suspected to have come from external transporters.

“The safety and well-being of the employees and the local community are of paramount priority towards containing the situation.

“The closure, from February 10-12, will go a long way towards minimising the risk of further spreading the virus,” it said.

The company also said it had been conducting periodic Covid-19 screening tests for both local and foreign workers at all of its factories.

“Supermax is cooperating and working closely with the Health Ministry and will continue to adhere to Covid-19 preventive SOPs on a stringent basis.

“Disinfection exercises at all our premises and workers’ accommodation will continue to be conducted regularly, with all the necessary precautionary measures strictly in place,” it said. — Bernama