Abdul Karim rules out fielding Perikatan candidates in Sarawak state poll

Election poster featuring Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are seen in Keningau, Sabah September 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has refuted the possibility of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) negotiating with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to have the latter's candidates fielded in 12th Sarawak State Election.

He said any outside party, whether sharing the same struggle as GPS at the national level or not, should not contest in the state polls.

“Let Sarawak parties look after Sarawak...whether Umno, Bersatu, PAS, DAP or PKR impossible (to contest here). Just look after the other states, no need to come to Sarawak,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Belia Prihatin’ programme here, today.

He was commenting on speculations that there might be negotiations between PN and GPS, the state ruling coalition, after a video went viral showing the PN’s flags were being printed and was linked to the preparation for the Sarawak election.

He said the content of the video was not surprising as the term for the state 11th Legislative Assembly would end on June 6.

Abdul Karim, who is also the state Youth and Sports Minister, said the 12th Sarawak State Election could be held if the emergency period in force until Aug 1 was not extended.

“I believe many political parties are preparing for their election campaign as there are only a few months left before August,” he said.

Currently, no general election, state election or by-election could be held after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed an emergency that will be enforced up to Aug 1 as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. — Bernama