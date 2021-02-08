Sixteen youths arrested at drug-fuelled wild party in Penang

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 8 — Police arrested 16 youths, seven of whom were girls, for allegedly having a wild party involving drugs at a rented apartment unit in Jalan Assumption here early today.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said all the suspects, aged between 15 and 21, were high on drugs when the apartment unit, which was turned into a discotheque, was raided.

“Initial investigation found that they rented the apartment for three days and two nights for RM360 to hold the drug-fuelled party, while hoping to escape from being detected by the authorities, especially during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he told Bernama here.

He said police have also seized various types of drugs, including ketamine and syabu, drug paraphernalia, as well as LED lights, microphone and speakers, during the raid.

Noorzainy said 15 of them were tested positive for drugs, including a 15-year-old schoolgirl, while three male suspects have previous criminal records.

“Those arrested were either factory workers, self-employed or unemployed,” he said, adding that further investigations were being done under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 for violating the MCO. — Bernama