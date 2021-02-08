Now, Ministers only need to undergo three-days observation upon return from official overseas duties, latest Act 342 exemption shows

The gazette exempting full quarantine for Cabinet ministers returning from official duties overseas was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Ministers returning from official duties overseas are now exempted from Section 15 the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) from tomorrow onwards, a check on the e-Federal Gazette showed.

The gazettement of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Exemption) Order 2021 is dated February 2, but takes retrospective effect from February 9, tomorrow until August 1 which spans the entirety of the state of emergency.

“The Cabinet of Ministers who returns from any overseas official visit shall undergo observation for three days or undergo surveillance until be discharged without danger to the public,” the condition of exemption reads.

Section 15 of Act 342 pertains to observation or surveillance of contacts and that an authorized officer may order any contact to undergo observation in such place and for such period as he may think fit, or to undergo surveillance until he may be discharged without danger to the public.

The gazette was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Malaysian returnees must observe a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine at home if they are not tested positive upon their arrival here.

