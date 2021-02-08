Ex-babysitter claims trial for child neglect in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A former babysitter was charged in the Sessions Court here today with negligence while taking care of a 10-month-old baby girl, last year.

However, Leong Mooi Yin, 54, pleaded not guilty after the charge against her was read before Judge Mahyun Talib.

She was alleged to have neglected the baby, causing injuries to her in the bathroom of a house in Cheras near here, at 5.30pm, on Feb 27 last year.

The victim is now 22 months old.

Leong was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both, upon conviction.

It is understood that after bathing, the baby was having breathing difficulties as water has entered her lungs.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri did not offer any bail as this was serious offence, but the accused, who was not represented, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that she was no longer working and her husband only worked as a carpenter.

The court allowed the accused a bail of RM5,000 in one surety with the additional condition that she must report to the nearest police station once a month and she was prohibited from harassing the victim and prosecution witnesses, until the disposal of the case.

The court also set March 1 for mention. — Bernama