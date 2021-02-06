Lecturer one of two men nabbed for dealing in drugs

Following the arrests yesterday, police seized 1.38kg of cannabis, 3.3gm of ecstasy powder and 10 ecstasy pills worth more than RM7,000 as well as RM2,000 in cash. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A local university lecturer and an unemployed man have been arrested by police for allegedly pushing drugs in the city over the past few months.

Following the arrests yesterday, police seized 1.38kg of cannabis, 3.3gm of ecstasy powder and 10 ecstasy pills worth more than RM7,000 as well as RM2,000 in cash.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the lecturer was nabbed following the arrest of the 19-year-old unemployed youth by the roadside in Kuchai Maju here at 2 pm.

The 31-year-old lecturer from a university in Selangor was arrested in the Jalan Pahang area at about 10.30 pm on the same day, following police interrogation of the unemployed youth, Anuar said in a statement here today.

He said police seized a transparent plastic package suspected to contain MDMA drugs from the youth, who obtained the drugs from a dark website.

Police believe the youth had been dealing in drugs for about seven months and his urine tested positive for cannabis.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days starting today for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty on conviction.

“We are conducting further investigations to identify members of the syndicate as well as the source of the drug supply,” he added. — Bernama