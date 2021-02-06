Dr Noor Hisham: Selangor records highest Covid-19 infectivity rate in Malaysia at 1.13

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the infectivity rate for the whole country is 0.99. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 Feb — Selangor recorded the highest daily Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) in the country at 1.13 as of yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Based on the infographic shared through his Twitter account, Johor recorded the second highest Rt at 1.12, followed by Melaka (1.09), Kuala Lumpur (1.06), Sarawak (1.05), Pahang (1.01) and Terengganu (1.00).

Other states recorded readings of below one, namely Perak (0.95), Penang (0.92), Negri Sembilan (0.89), Labuan (0.88), Kedah (0.86), Sabah (0.85), Putrajaya (0.80), Kelantan (0.76) and Perlis (0.62).

Rt for the whole country is 0.99, he said. — Bernama