Covid-19: Active cases in Malaysia surpasses 50k mark as 3,847 new infections reported

File photo of healthcare workers carrying out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today surpassed the 50,000 mark as 3,847 new infections were reported today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) through its social media accounts revealed that currently there are 50,894 patients still being treated for Covid-19 nationwide.

A total of 12 new deaths were also reported over the last day, bringing the cumulative death toll to 857 with a mortality rate of 0.4 per cent.

The MOH also revealed that 1,692 more patients were cured and discharged, bringing the total number of cured patients to 186,970, or 78.3 per cent of the nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases which stands at 238,721.

