Sarawak places one Lundu village under EMCO, extension in two other Dalat villages

KUCHING, Feb 5 — The state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today imposed enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on a village in Lundu district and extended the EMCO by another week on two villages in Dalat district.

The committee said the EMCO on Kampung Sebako in Lundu district will start from 12.01am on February 6 and will end on 11.59pm on February 19.

It said the EMCO on Kampung Sungai Ud and Kampung Ud Hilir, both in Dalat district, will be extended from 12.01am on February 10 and will end at 11.59pm on February 16.

Lundu district registered a total number to 31 Covid-19 cases over the last 14 days with 299 others are being placed under quarantine, while Dalat district registered 23 cases today, bringing the cumulative today to 136 during a 14-day period.

The Health Department has placed 296 others in Dalat district as persons under investigation (PUIs) for Covid-19.

SDMC said Sarawak recorded four more deaths today, all from Sibu district, bringing the total number succumbed to Covid-19 to 48 since the first death was reported in March last year.

The four, all men, were admitted to the Sibu Hospital after they were found to have symptoms of being infected with the virus.

They all have a history of suffering from chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, kidney problem and diabetes.

The committee said 178 new cases were reported today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,272 to-date.

Sibu district registered the most with 67, Bintulu (24), Dalat (23), Kanowit (21), Kapit (10), Miri (six), Song (five), Samarahan (five), Kuching (three), Matu (three), Selangau (two), Sebauh (two), Beluru (two), and one each for Sarikei, ,Bau, Subis, Julau and Lawas.