Finance ministry: Petrol prices up three sen, diesel up four sen

A man refuels his bike at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. The Finance Ministry said the new prices for the three fuels are RM1.93 (RON95), RM2.23 (RON97) RM2.11 (diesel). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be higher by three sen per litre, respectively, while the retail price of diesel will be higher by four sen per litre for the period of February 6 to 12.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the new prices for the three fuels are RM1.93 (RON95), RM2.23 (RON97) RM2.11 (diesel).

It said the new prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

It said the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in the world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be maintained. — Bernama