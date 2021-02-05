N. Sembilan Fire Dept to call up 12 individuals over fire at golf club

Soot marks are seen enveloping the interior and exterior ceiling and walls of the Golfers Terrace. State JBPM assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis said the individuals, including club employees, would be called up next week to record their statements. ― Picture via social media

SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — The Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will be calling 12 individuals to facilitate investigations into a fire that broke out at the buggy car storage area at the Seriemas Golf Club early yesterday morning.

State JBPM assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis said the individuals, including club employees, would be called up next week to record their statements.

“We will call maybe 10 or 12 individuals, but the number of public witnesses to be called up to assist the investigation will depend on these individuals’ statements.

“A detailed investigation found the fire involved 40 to 50 per cent of the building structure, and only 89 buggies were destroyed,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, the buggy car storage area at the lower ground floor of the club caught fire at about 2.37am. However, no casualties were reported.

The incident was noticed by a security guard at the club, Shamrasizu Shamsuddin who said he heard a loud explosion while patrolling the premises. — Bernama