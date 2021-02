A DBKL worker sprays near Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 3, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Ministry of Health recorded a dip in the Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 3,391 new infections compared to 4,571 cases yesterday.

However, the country also recorded 19 new fatalities related to Covid-19, making the cumulative death tally at 845.

Currently, Malaysia has 48,751 active Covid-19 cases with 310 patients under intensive care with 134 cases needing breathing aid.

