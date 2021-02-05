Covid-19: 15 new clusters detected, with 12 traced back to workplaces spread out in seven states

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Ministry of Health said today it has recorded 15 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours, with 12 of them detected within workplaces.

These 12 clusters are spread out in seven states in the Peninsular, with five alone detected in Selangor.

Two other clusters were detected within the community, namely the Hikmah Muadzam and Taman Murni cluster, both located in Pahang, while one other cluster is traced back to a high-risk group in the Federal Territories.

Malaysia recorded 3,391 new cases overall today, with Selangor still leading the number of cases at 1,228.

MORE TO COME