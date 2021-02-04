United Sabah Party veep says state, federal govts should consider opening all business sectors now

The deserted atmosphere at Alamanda shopping mall following the implementation of movement control order (MCO) in Putrajaya January 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 4 — The state and federal governments should consider opening all business sectors in the country and the state to help the people rebuild their businesses and life that are affected by Covid-19, said United Sabah Party (PBS) vice president Datuk Johnny Mositun.

Mositun said the enforcement of movement control order (MCO) which has been extended to February 18 has severely affected businesses like the boutiques, spas and barbershops as they were not permitted to work during the period.

“The people were well aware of the Covid-19 thread and would therefore ensure that their high level of compliance with the SOP to curb the spread of the virus.

“Some of the affected business operators are single parents and the breadwinner of the family. They also have monthly expenses like rent and utility, as well as staff salary to pay.

“I dread that the small businesses may not be able to survive this second round of MCO. If that happens, then our rakyat have to suffer more and we don’t want that to happen,” said Mositun in a statement here today.

The rakyat, he said, had adapted to the new norm in their daily life as well as routine, therefore the government should trust and have confidence in the people that they would comply and adhere to the SOP. — Bernama