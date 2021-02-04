Police: Strict control at entry points of Kuala Behrang EMCO areas

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said that 50 personnel from the Hulu Terengganu police headquarters have been assigned to control the entry points since 12.01am today to ensure compliance with the EMCO. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA BERANG, Feb 4 — The police are strictly monitoring 10 entry points in Felda Tersat and the Kuala Berang TNB quarters construction site which are placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), and have erected barbed wire barriers to control the movement into the areas.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said that 50 personnel from the Hulu Terengganu police headquarters have been assigned to control the entry points since 12.01am today to ensure compliance with the EMCO.

“Enforcement will also involve various agencies, involving the Wakaf Tapai Federal Reserve Unit and Terengganu state health department among others,” he told reporters while inspecting the Felda Tersat EMCO area today.

Mohd Adli also said that the 650 residents there had completed their Covid-19 screening tests conducted by the Health Ministry.

“We will also increase enforcement and monitoring throughout Hulu Terengganu as a precaution, as both places in this district have been placed under the EMCO,” he added. — Bernama