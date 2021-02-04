KSGCC loses all golf buggies, parts of club to early morning blaze

Soot marks are seen enveloping the interior and exterior ceiling and walls of the Golfers Terrace. ― Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― A fire early this morning destroyed all the golf buggies and damaged parts of Kota Seriemas Golf and Country Club (KSGCC) in Nilai, Negri Sembilan today.

According to a brief report from the club sighted by Malay Mail, the fire broke out at 2am and was discovered 20 minutes later.

The Fire and Rescue Department arrived at around 3.10am and the fire was extinguished by 4am.

The main location of the fire was at the lower floor of the clubhouse where the buggies were stationed.

As at 5.30am, the full extent of the damage had not been ascertained due to lack of visibility while the electricity supply has been tripped.

The report said that visible damage was to all the buggies while some water damage was visible at the buggy station.

There had also been black smoke enveloping the interior and exterior ceiling and walls of the Golfers Terrace.

When contacted, KSGCC club manager Shahril Jeffry Zaini declined to comment beyond saying there were no casualties.

“I can’t say anything, but no one was hurt,” Shahril said when contacted before hanging up.

Several parts of the club have been cordoned off as the fire department conducts their investigation.