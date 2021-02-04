After court defeat, Muda to appeal to home minister over RoS rejection

Muda’s lawyers stated they will advise the co-founders of the party to pursue an appeal after the High Court today dismissed their leave application for judicial review of the RoS' decision. — Istock pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Malaysia United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) party will now appeal the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) rejection of its registration application to Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

In a brief statement today, Muda’s lawyers stated they will advise the co-founders of the party to pursue an appeal to the home minister after the High Court today dismissed their leave application for judicial review of the RoS' decision.

“It is important for everyone to know that the court has not reached any decision on the merits of the Muda sponsor’s case against the ROS.

“Although we disagree, we respect the court's decision.

“In order to protect Muda's legal rights and due to time sensitivity, we have advised Muda’s sponsors to take steps to file an appeal to the home minister against the RoS decision. This will be done by the Muda’s sponsors soon,’’ the lawyers said.

The High Court today dismissed the leave application on grounds that the party should have exhausted its appeal process with the Home Ministry, as prescribed under the Societies Act 1966, before proceeding with court action.

In a court hearing on January 25, the government’s lawyers objected to Muda’s application on the basis that the “remedy of appeal against the ROS’ decision to the [Home] Minister had not been exhausted’.

However, Muda lawyers had argued it would be of no use to appeal to the home minister as they claimed he has “prejudged the matter”.

In its lawsuit filed on January 12, Muda via its 13 co-founders, including Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had sought a court order to quash the home minister’s and RoS’ written January 6 decision to refuse to register Muda as a political party.

Muda had also sought a mandamus order to compel the home minister and RoS to register it as a society under the political party category within seven days from the date of the court order.