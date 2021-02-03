SPAN probing barrels of chemical waste found near Sungai Langat

A general view of Sungai Langat from the top of Jugra Hill in Banting October 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

CYBERJAYA, Feb 3 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is investigating the discovery of 19 barrels of scheduled waste at vacant premises near the Sungai Langat in Taman Seri Reko, Kajang, yesterday.

SPAN, in a statement today, said the commission found 13 160-litre barrels and six five-litre barrels which contained solvents that were not properly managed, following information from the Kajang Municipal Council’s (MPKj) Enforcement Division.

“This could potentially cause river pollution,” it said.

The commission said in the event of pollution, the premises owner could be investigated under Section 121 (1) (c) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006, which provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or a one-year jail or both.

According to SPAN, MPKj was also investigating the premises which were built on river reserve land and were believed to have been operating without a valid licence.

As a mitigation measure, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd has deployed a monitoring team to the scene.

“The Environment Department is also probing the matter as it involves scheduled waste,” SPAN said, adding that the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) was taking appropriate measures to ensure the water source is not polluted.

SPAN seeks cooperation from the public to report pollution cases to the SPAN Investigation and Enforcement Division at 03-8317 9333 or email to [email protected]. — Bernama