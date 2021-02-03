Malaysian Employers Federation welcomes proposed reopening of all business sectors with stricter SOP

A barber wearing protective gear gives his customer a haircut at the Maginoo Barbershop in Shah Alam June 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The proposed reopening of all business sectors despite the extended movement control order (MCO) 2.0 from February 5 to 18, albeit with stricter standard operating procedures (SOP) is a positive way going forward, said Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF).

Its president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the move would protect the public against the spread of Covid-19, safeguard the people’s livelihood, and enhance the sustainability of businesses, particularly micro enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Such decision would pave the way for a swifter revival of the overall national economy. This would also be a huge relief for the SMEs and micro enterprises that were not able to fully operate since March last year, such as retailers and hairdressers.

“They would be in a better position to restart their operations and continue without further disruptions,” he said in a statement today.

In return, he said employers must make serious efforts in strictly adhering to the SOP to help stop the spread of Covid infections especially at the workplace and, if necessary, to utilise personal protective equipment.

“Only by working together — government, employers and employees can we overcome the pandemic,” he added. — Bernama