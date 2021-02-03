Dr Noor Hisham denies false posts saying he has resigned as Health D-G

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah took to his Twitter account saying that the text message, which was spread through WhatsApp, is misleading the public. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has denied a false text message claiming he has resigned from his post.

He took to his Twitter account saying that the text message, which was spread through WhatsApp, is misleading the public.

“This is another fake news and misleading the public,” he wrote.

In a separate post, the Ministry of Health also denied a similar false blog post claiming that Dr Noor Hisham has tendered his resignation.

Dr Noor Hisham has been at the centre of the country’s attention since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted last year.

Conducting almost daily press conferences and becoming the spokesman for the country’s efforts against Covid-19, he was initially hailed as a hero but has faced criticisms recently as the country is still struggling to lower the number of daily new cases.