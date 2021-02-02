Sungai Gong pollution: Trial of four directors, manager to begin June 2 in Selayang

The four directors charged are brothers Yip Kok Wai, 54, Yip Kok Mun, 59, Yip Kok Kuin, 51, and Yip Kok Wong, 61, while the workshop manager is Ho Voon Leong, 60.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The trial of four board members and a manager of a heavy machinery workshop charged with polluting Sungai Gong in Rawang, will commence on June 2 at the Selayang Sessions Court here.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Rohaida Che Hamid said Judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin set six days for the trial when the case came up for mention today. The dates are June 2, 3, 9, 10, 17 and 22.

“The prosecution has submitted the documents pertaining to the case to the defence team, and we will call over 20 witnesses to testify,” she said when met outside the court.

Counsel Datuk M Redza Hassan, who represented all the accused when met outside the court, confirmed the matter.

On the first count, they were all charged under Section 430 of the Penal Code with committing mischief by causing hazardous substances from their workshop Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd to flow into Sungai Gong, hence causing a diminution of water supply for human consumption

They were charged with committing the act at the workshop at Kampung Sungai Dua, Rawang, near here between September 2 and 3, 2020.

If found guilty, they face imprisonment for up to 30 years or a fine, or both.

The five men were also jointly charged with emitting environmentally hazardous substances from the workshop into a waterway, which then flowed into Sungai Gong, without a licence at the same place and time.

The charge was made under Section 25 (1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both if found guilty.

In a separate case, the court also fixed February 25 for mention of a contractor, R. Nathan, 43, and a company director, Lim Kian Aik, 43, who were charged with committing sabotage on water services in Selangor under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) .

DPP Ashyraf Ashyari Kamaruzaman said the prosecution will apply to transfer the case to the High Court.

They were charged with intentionally committing sabotage to disrupt water services in Selangor at No 32, Jalan Velox 2, Taman Velox, Rawang, Gombak here between November 2 and November 10.

The charge was framed under Section 124K of the Penal Code which provides for life imprisonment on conviction.

The two men also face five other charges under the Environmental Quality Act and the Water Services Industry Act. — Bernama