Ismail Sabri announces MCO 2.0 extension to February 18, spans Chinese New Year celebrations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference after inspecting a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country, except several areas in Sarawak, has been extended from February 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on February 12 and 13.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during his press conference today, said the extension will start from February 5, a day after the initial MCO 2.0 was supposed to be lifted.

“Risk assessments carried out by the Health Ministry found daily cases in all states showed an upward trend with increasing case numbers, with high numbers of sporadic infections within the community among both locals and non-Malaysians.

“Therefore the National Security Council during its meeting today agreed to extend the MCO 2.0 enforced across the country from February 5 to Feb 18,” he said during the live broadcast today.

MORE TO COME