DBKL to improve infrastructure to make Kuala Lumpur a city for all, says mayor

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said various studies had been conducted to identify every problem that hinders the city’s vision and economic growth. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) always strives to improve various aspects of the existing infrastructure in making the federal capital a City for All.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said various studies had been conducted to identify every problem that hinders its vision and economic growth.

“We aim to make this city ‘user friendly’ to all its residents especially in terms of its facilities.

“So, we as urban managers are still striving to fulfill and realise that vision because this is a demand and wishes of the people in the city itself,” he told Bernama.

According to Mahadi, it also posed the biggest challenge for him as the city was inhabited by all walks of life thus required different attention.

“Citizens come from various walks of life, gender and age. So, we need to look at everyone who lives in this city to understand their needs and wants to address their problems,” he said.

However, he said, the challenge should also be a shared responsibility which requires a concerted effort from various agencies and the community. — Bernama