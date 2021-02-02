Be watchdogs and report Covid-19 rule breakers to assist authorities, public told

Police personnel man a roadblock at Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Members of the public who witness anyone breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures have been urged to report rule breakers to the authorities, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The senior minister said during his press briefing today that the government welcomes the public to take on the role of watchdogs to sniff out these rule breakers.

“So I hope that any individuals among the public who comes to know about breaches of SOPs anywhere, they can assist the government by reporting such actions to the authorities.

“Even I have received some messages from people I do not know of people breaking the SOP,” he said during the live broadcast.

Ismail said those looking to channel information can contact police either by calling in directly or going to the nearest police in person to lodge a report.

Ismail made these comments when asked to respond to social media posts of Malaysians organising and attending social events such as engagement and wedding ceremonies despite not being permitted under the current movement control order.

He added that those looking to report should also verify first if the incidents occurred during a period where such gatherings are not permitted.

“If it involves an incident that actually took place and happened, the public can help authorities take action by reporting such things to them,” he added.

Ismail however did not mention the procedure should the public wish to report politicians or those from the elite background for not abiding to the SOP.

Putrajaya has increasingly put the blame on the public for the trend of high new cases during third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.