SDMC: Flood situation in Sarawak improving, three centres closed as of 8pm

KUCHING, Feb 1 — The second wave of floods in Sarawak has begun to recede with the closure of three relief centres as of 8 pm tonight, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC, in a statement today said that the three centres were Dewan Masyarakat Lubok Buntin, Simunjan in Samarahan division; Dewan Kampung Betong Kanowit and Dewan Kampung Lintang Baru in Serian division.

Currently only one relief centre remained open, namely at Dewan Baru Kampung Rimba Padi in Serian, which houses 49 evacuees.

The weekly weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, however, stated that rain is expected to continue throughout the week. — Bernama