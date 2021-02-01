IRB reopens counter services, offices at Menara Hasil Johor Baru, Wangsa Maju

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) office at Menara Hasil Johor Baru, Johor has completed its sanitation process and resumed operations today with limited operating hours during the movement control order.

In a statement today, the premises will open from 8am to 1pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, IRB said starting tomorrow, its Wangsa Maju branch’s service counters will reopen from 8am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

“Among the counters opened will be taxation service, Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat and stamp duty. However, the payments will only be received till 12 noon,” according to the statement.

Visitors are advised to ensure that all standard operating procedures are complied with to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

The public can browse the IRB portal at the quick link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/, Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1100 (overseas) or Hasil Live Chat for more information and any questions and feedback. — Bernama