Try telling that in court, Kepong MP says after FT minister claims met friends ‘by chance’ while jogging during MCO

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said the Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa should present his justification in court like everyone else. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 ― DAP lawmaker Lim Lip Eng called out Tan Sri Annuar Musa today for claiming his recent meeting with two colleagues without the requisite face mask during the movement control order (MCO) was only a coincidence and not a violation of regulations as claimed.

The Kepong MP said the Federal Territories minister should present his justification in court like everyone else, after photos circulated showing Annuar and two other men, former Kuala Lumpur City Hall director-general Datuk Noordin Abdul Razak and former Kelantan Football Association treasurer Datuk Nik Aminaldin Jaafar, jogging together on the same path. All three were not wearing face masks.

“Annuar Musa has issued a statement on the issue. It is understood that they were walking on a separate route and their meeting was by chance. If that is the explanation, let this statement be used before the magistrate.

“Prosecute him in court and let him give the explanation. Many people out there are being sued and subjected to stern action, most of them do not have the opportunity to explain their situation.

“If these people have to go through the same thing, then Annuar Musa has to go through the same thing!” Lim said in a statement.

Annuar had come under public criticism for not following the government’s rules about wearing face masks in public and no group jogging, which has landed several Malaysians in court and stiff fines after they were caught by the authorities.

In his own defence, Annuar yesterday denied breaking any rules in response to the widely circulated pictures, saying that he was merely on his morning walk when he bumped into Noordin and Nik Aminaldin who happened to be on the same path.

Lim expressed scepticism and said Annuar should be taken to court where he can explain his actions to the magistrate and debunk the perception of double standards being applied by the Perikatan Nasional government.

He pointed to the recent case of a café owner in Segamat Johor who was fined RM1,000 for allegedly not wearing a face mask in front of her establishment.

“Every time news like this is reported in the press, the authorities pretend not to see what they are doing. Discussions about the sentence were extended, sometimes for months. Whereas when ordinary people violate the SOP, immediate action is taken against them.

“Why is this partiality practised by the authorities? Do ministers get immunity when they commit SOP violations?

“Isn't his act already clear in violation of the SOP? According to the SOP set, recreational activities for more than two people are strictly prohibited!” the Opposition politician said.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and several other states have been under MCO since January 13 and it is supposed to last until February 4.

The order limits the kind of physical activities that can be done in public places, including the number of participants such as exercising and shopping.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and several other states have been under MCO since January 13 and it is supposed to last until February 4.

The order limits the kind of physical activities that can be done in public places, including the number of participants such as exercising and shopping.