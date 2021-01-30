Kuala Terengganu general hospital confirms 48 staff tested positive for Covid-19, Emergency & Trauma Dept closed temporarily

A Google screenshot of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 30 ― The Terengganu Health Department has confirmed that a total of 48 health workers at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here have tested positive for Covid-19.

State Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said all of them had been isolated and given treatment.

She said investigations to identify the cause of the infection were underway and close contacts for the case had also been screened and isolated.

“Patient treatment management at HSNZ is still ongoing and is under control. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU), operating room and emergency services are also ongoing.

“However, to reduce disruption to existing services, the service for treatment of minor cases at the Emergency & Trauma Department has been temporarily suspended beginning yesterday,” she said in a statement today.

The public who want to seek treatment for minor cases (Green Zone) are advised to come to the HSNZ Outpatient Department or to a nearby health clinic.

Dr Nor Azimi said the public was also asked not to spread false and unverified information so as not to cause concern and confusion among the community.

“The department will always ensure that appropriate prevention and control measures are implemented continuously among health workers and patients in the hospital area,” she said. ― Bernama