Penang cops say Thaipusam silver chariot returns to Kovil Veedu temple in George Town amid strict SOP

The silver chariot ferrying the statue of Lord Muruga making its return journey from NattukottaI Chettiar temple, at Jalan Air Terjun to Kovil Veedu temple at Lebuh Penang January 30, 2021. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 ― The return journey of the silver chariot ferrying the statue of Lord Muruga from NattukottaI Chettiar temple, at Jalan Air Terjun to Kovil Veedu temple, Lebuh Penang proceeded with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) without the usual musical accompaniment.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the chariot which began its journey at 1am arrived safely at Lebuh Penang about an hour and 50 minutes later.

“During the return journey only one stop was made to replace the two bulls towing the chariot, and all went well as the 10 temple officials accompanying the chariot were escorted by police on motorcycles,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Sahabudin said the six-kilometre journey which started from Nattukottai Chettiar Temple went through Jalan Utama, Jalan Macalister, Jalan Anson, Jalan Burma, Jalan Transfer, Lorong Hutton, Jalan Penang, Lebuh Chulia and then Lebuh Penang before arriving at Kovil Veedu temple.

On arrival at Kovil Veedu temple, the temple management held a prayer ceremony that lasted for five minutes before the Lord Murugan statue was brought down and taken into the temple, he added. ― Bernama