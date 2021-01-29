Works Ministry launches Organisational Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to empower construction industry

Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the first thrust was to enhance infrastructure development and regional inclusion, while the second thrust was to expand the usage of digital technology in infrastructure development and maintenance. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The Works Ministry (KKR) has launched the KKR Organisational Strategic Plan 2021-2025 which based on four thrusts focusing on the construction industry’s efforts in reviving Malaysia’s economy towards realising the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the first thrust was to enhance infrastructure development and regional inclusion, while the second thrust was to expand the usage of digital technology in infrastructure development and maintenance.

“The third thrust is to empower the capacity, capabilities and competitiveness of the construction industry while the fourth one is to strengthen organisational governance to improve efficiency in service delivery.

“The plan has taken into account environmental analysis and current issues besides emphasising on the ministry’s strategic collaboration with public and private institutions, namely to produce local construction industry personnel to fill the quality employment opportunities,” he said when delivering the ministry's New Year Message and launching the KKR Organisational Strategic Plan 2021-202.

He said the strategic plan also took into consideration the ability to realise the 12th Malaysia Plan, preparedness to explore the fourth Industrial Revolution (or Industry 4.0) and upcoming policies.

Fadillah said the growing and challenging customer demand require a holistic and responsive strategic planning which needs to be delivered as soon as possible in line with the new norms.

Therefore, he said the service delivery method of the ministry and its agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and three professional boards would be transformed through the use of digital technology to ensure planned projects would give optimal benefits to the people.

He added that the strategic thrusts were supported by action plans, monitoring and evaluation to always be in line with the government’s aspirations.

“The ministry will continue to play the role as a driver in developing infrastructure facilities as well as a change agent in the country’s construction industry. The strategic plan is an important document to show the commitment of the ministry and its agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the construction industry had suffered a loss of RM11.6 billion due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many problems had arisen following the closure of construction sites such as job losses and so on.

Through the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP), the Works Ministry had implemented 1,056 projects worth RM410.6 million under the ESP 1.0 and Prihatin ESP last year.

“Recently, the Permai stimulus package was launched to improve the existing initiatives,” Fadillah said.

He said the construction industry began to show positive development in the fourth quarter of last year when 98 per cent of construction sites throughout the country had been fully reopened although the project value declined to RM61.4 billion.

Fadillah said among the ministry’s achievements last year was the completion of the Central Spine Road Package 3 project connecting Kampung Relong in Lipis, Pahang to Gua Musang in Kelantan.

Besides that, 46 accident-prone areas or black spots around the country had been repaired and improved over the past year.

The Senior Minister said the ministry was also committed to solving the potholes issue and therefore, an action plan on the matter has been included in the KKR Organisational Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

“Last year alone, 168,000 potholes were patched by the concessions, taking the total number of potholes patched since 2016 to 880,049,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said some 52 high-impact projects were planned to be executed this year especially highway projects so as to complete the road network in the country.

“These high-impact projects are seen as one of the economic recovery prospects that can contribute to the growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021,” he said. ― Bernama