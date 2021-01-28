Putrajaya plans harsher penalty under Emergency for MCO rule-breakers, urges self-discipline from public

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government is currently drafting an amendment to the Emergency Ordinance to increase penalty for those who break the movement control order rules. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 ― The government is currently drafting an amendment to the Emergency Ordinance to increase penalty for those who break the movement control order (MCO) rules, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The defence minister suggested that the step may be taken as many in the public are allegedly not abiding by the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“So I want to inform that since many still fail to abide by the SOPs, the government is amending the Emergency Ordinance to further increase the compound on individuals and companies,” he said in a press briefing.

“Likewise when brought to court, the penalty will be increased even more. So I hope that for the people, it does not have to be [a situation] until action has to be taken by the authorities, as self-discipline is most important.

“So it is you ladies and gentlemen who have to abide by every SOPs issues, as the SOPs which are issued are not to trouble the people, but to ensure that your health is well protected,” he added.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had on January 11 announced a state of Emergency for the whole country, and the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 was gazetted three days later.

Under the Ordinance, among others officers in the Armed Forces are given the same powers as a police officer for the duration of the Emergency.

It also dictates direction for treatment, immunisation, isolation, observation, or surveillance, but the section of the matter appears to be wide-ranging and vague on whether immunisation is deemed mandatory.