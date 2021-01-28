Malaysia now near 200,000 Covid-19 cases with latest addition of 4,094 infections

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 4,094 new infections, eight were imported while the remaining 4,086 cases were local transmissions. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Health Ministry reported 4,094 more cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 198,208.

Another 10 people have also died of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of this number, eight were imported while the remaining 4,086 cases were local transmissions.

“The most cases were recorded in Selangor, followed by Johor, KL, and Sabah,” he said in a statement.

The ministry also recorded 3,281 recoveries today, bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 154,299.

Dr Noor Hisham said 303 patients were in intensive care units, of which 118 needed ventilators.

