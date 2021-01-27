Melaka allows congregational prayers with maximum of 500 worshippers

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, Jan 27 — The Melaka government is allowing a maximum of 500 worshippers to perform the Friday and obligatory prayers at government mosques starting tomorrow, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the Friday and obligatory prayers are also allowed at kariah and institution mosques with a maximum of 250 worshippers while a maximum of 75 people allowed at surau subject to the one metre physical distancing rule.

“The mosques and surau are also required to hold prayers and read the qunut nazilah after Friday prayers for three weeks starting Friday (January 29) to pray for the safety of the people,” he said in a statement today.

Sulaiman said Maghrib lectures and Yassin recital as well as tahlil on Thursday night are also allowed in mosques in the state while other lectures and programmes are still postponed.

Meanwhile, he said services, involving marriage, divorce and rujuk (reconcile), would be conducted with appointments.

Sulaiman said that during the movement control order period, the marriage solemnisation can be conducted at District Islamic Religious Offices (PAID) for orange and red zones, at kariah mosques for yellow and green zones or any location authorised by the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim).

“The solemnisation ceremony at PAID can be attended by eight people only, namely the registrar, wali, groom and bride, two witnesses and two family members of the bride and groom.

“For ceremony held at the kariah mosques or other location set by Jaim, 15 people are allowed and cannot be more than 20 minutes including the khutbah and taklik,” he said.

Sulaiman said future bride and groom from the red zone areas have to undergo a Covid-19 screening test with negative result three days before the marriage solemnisation ceremony while those from outside Melaka have to obtain inter-state permit from the police.

He said Jaim kindergartens in the green or yellow zone areas would continue operating while the monthly fee for the months that students are not present during the MCO period needs to be returned. — Bernama