Comedian Harith Iskander raises funds to help Orang Asli flood victims in Kelantan

Harith said his team has successfully distributed aid to close to 2,000 Orang Asli families. — Picture courtesy of The Hope Branch

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Hope Branch — a social initiative founded by comedian Harith Iskander and his wife Dr Jezamine Lim — has raised funds for the Orang Asli community in Gua Musang, Kelantan that were affected by the recent flooding on peninsula Malaysia’s East Coast.

According to Harith, some of the Orang Asli communities were among the hardest hit by the flood as they live in secluded and isolated areas which may have been cut off — as many roads were destroyed by landslides, hampering Orang Asli communities from reaching town for supplies.

He added that his team was on the ground for five days handling the logistics as most areas were not accessible by land, and was only made possible with the help from local communities and authorities — whom with their help have successfully distributed aid to close to 2,000 Orang Asli families.

“I would like to sincerely thank TUDM Malaysia for assisting us with the helicopter to deliver the items, Pasukan Vellfire Kelantan dan Ford Ranger UZ for providing vehicles for the ground team, Orang Asli from Brooke community, Jakoa (Jabatan Kemajuan Orang Asli Gua Musang) and Jabatan Pertahanan Awam Kelantan.

Harith (centre) thanked TUDM Malaysia for its assistance in delivering aid to the needy. — Picture courtesy of The Hope Branch

“Without the coming together of all parties involved this initiative would not have been achievable,” said Harith.

He added that this initiative was by far the biggest mission that The Hope Branch has undertaken, and that they will be extending its relief effort to flood victims in other states.

They are aiming to raise RM164,700 to help 1,098 more families in 33 temporary relief centres in SITREP Johor and SITREP Kota Tinggi.

“After years of uniting Malaysians through comedy, my intention is to continue this solidarity under a benevolent platform that offers fellow Malaysian the opportunity to extend kindness and compassion to the less fortunate in our community.

As we continue our efforts in working together with the National Committee for Community service, we urge fellow Malaysians to come forth to rebuild Malaysia together,” added Harith.

For those who would like to contribute to Harith’s cause, you may do so via its Maybank account (5648 9214 0932) under the name Pertubuhan Harapan Amal Harith Iskander.