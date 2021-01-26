Married couples separated by MCO travel ban can now cross borders to visit each other subject to police permission

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock near Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Husbands and wives who are separated by the interstate travel ban during the movement control order (MCO) can now travel to meet their spouses and families, subject to permission from the police, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said today that couples can travel beginning tomorrow.

“On the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the government agrees to allow husband and wives who are in long distance relationships because of work to cross states to meet their respective families, with the condition that they must first get an approval and permission from the police.

However, Ismail, who is also defence minister, said that those who are ill must first get their Covid-19 swab test done before they return to visit their families.

MORE TO COME