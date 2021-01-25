Ismail Sabri: 1pc of foreign workers positive from 5,297 tested for Covid-19 yesterday

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening test on local and foreign workers at Central Spectrum, Pulau Indah, December 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Fifty-five foreign workers from the 5,297 screened yesterday under mandatory Covid-19 testing for the group tested positive, according to Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The tests were coordinated by the Human Resources Ministry.

“Since December 1, 2020, 210,613 foreign workers have undergone Covid-10 testing, which involved 8,096 employers.

“Of these, 4,151 have been confirmed positive with Covid-19, while the remaining 206,462 were negative,” he said in a statement.

Ismail also added that as of today, 861 clinics were involved in the Covid-19 screening programme for migrant workers.

“It is in line with the government’s directive that requires all foreign workers — especially those in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan — to undergo Covid-19 screenings, with the test cost being incurred by the respective employers,” he added.

Malaysia recorded another 3,048 new Covid-19 cases today. Health secretary general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah saying that the country’s Covid-19 situation could be stabilising soon.

Dr Noor Hisham said the basic reproduction number (R0) of Covid-19 infections was already showing signs of decline, adding that it should soon be as low as 1.06.