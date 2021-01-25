IKEA Cheras closed after security guards test positive for Covid-19

IKEA also said workers who were in close contact with those who had tested positive have already been placed on home quarantine. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — IKEA Malaysia today confirmed that security guards at its Cheras store have tested positive for Covid-19 following a scheduled routine test.

The management in a Facebook posting today said that those who had tested positive last reported for duty on Jan 23.

“All security guards are now in self-quarantine until further notice from the authorities. The health, safety and overall well-being of our co-workers, customers, partners, and community is our top priority.

“Therefore, we are taking precautionary measures to close our Cheras store today (Jan 25) to undergo the necessary sanitisation and full contact tracing in accordance to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) standards,” it said.

IKEA also said workers who were in close contact with those who had tested positive have already been placed on home quarantine and are undergoing Covid-19 swab tests.

“We will continue to seek the advice from the authorities and will act on their advice.

“We have and will continue to carry out all necessary safety measures including replacement of service partners’ workers, contact tracing, swab tests, quarantine for all close contacts and sanitisation.

“Customers who have further inquiries or need more information, please call MoH’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Center’s (CPRC) hotline: 03-8881 0200/0600/0700,” the statement read.



