Dr Noor Hisham hopes Covid-19 cases will stabilise soon to allow Malaysia back to CMCO

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed hope today for Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation to stabilise in two weeks’ time with the movement control order (MCO) in place now.

He said preventing wild fluctuations was necessary for the MCO to be effective and lifted eventually.

Dr Noor Hisham said that based on the Health Ministry’s projection models, the extension of the MCO to February 4 should allow the country to return to the conditional MCO.

“We hope in these two weeks of the MCO, we will avoid an increase of cases but see it stabilise, and over the next two weeks, after January 27, then we will be able to see the reduction in case numbers.

“If we implement the MCO for four weeks, and then the CMCO for the next few weeks, maybe we can achieve double digits case numbers in May.

“By May 11, maybe we will achieve two-digits, this is our target,” he said during a live media briefing session held over Zoom this evening.

MORE TO COME