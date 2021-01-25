Crowds indicate ‘business as usual’ for many in Sibu town despite MCO

People are seen queuing up outside Everwin Supermarket at Pahlawan Road. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Jan 25 — Despite the movement control order (MCO) for Sibu Division entering its ninth day yesterday, the crowded situation at a number of places in the town here indicates that for many, it is still ‘business as usual’.

An observation yesterday morning saw many vehicles headed in the direction of Sibu town through Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, while a check along the Jalan Channel area at Sibu Central Market also found a similar situation.

A security personnel, when asked, said many of those questioned by police would say they were going to work or buying food supplies when asked why they were out.

Meanwhile, checks at supermarkets in Sungai Merah, Jalan Wong Soon Kai and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg found quite a number of shoppers out and about, with most of them purchasing daily necessities such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, canned goods and dried food.

One shopper, Mohd Saifuddin Ibrahim, 34, told The Borneo Post that he wanted to stock up on food supplies for his home as he believes the MCO would be extended.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases in Sibu still increasing, there is no guarantee the MCO will end on Jan 29,” he said.

The MCO for Sibu Division, covering the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau, was enforced Jan 16 following a surge in infections, and is scheduled to end on Jan 29. — Borneo Post



