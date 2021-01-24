Marine police seize RM80,000 worth of fire crackers in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Jan 24 — The Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) seized various types of firecrackers, estimated to be worth RM80,000, in a raid, codenamed “Ops Benteng-Covid Landai” at a house in Taman Skudai Indah 2, here, yesterday.

Its commander ACP Muhd Zailani Abdullah said a 51-year-old man, who is the house owner, was arrested in the raid which was conducted at about 4.30pm.

He said the raid was conducted following a tip-off and the fire crackers were believed to be distributed to the markets for the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration.

The seizure involved 43 boxes containing various types of firecrackers in a lorry that was parked in front of the house, and 17 more boxes of firecrackers which were found in the garage of the house, he said in a statement today. — Bernama