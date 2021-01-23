Mindef delivers necessities to flood victims in Johor

Commander of the 7th Brigade, Brig Gen Mohamed Fauzi Kamis (fourth right) and Johor state government representative Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (third left), at Mahkota Camp in Kluang January 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLUANG, Jan 23 — To alleviate the burden of flood victims, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) today continued its efforts to deliver essential goods to evacuees in Johor.

Commander of the 7th Brigade, Brig Gen Mohamed Fauzi Kamis said after Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu the initiative is extended to Johor to ensure those in need were not neglected.

“Some 1,500 military personnel are currently being deployed in the state to help victims of the recent floods, including to clean up the victims’ homes,” he said when handing over the ‘Mindef Prihatin Assistance’ worth RM460,000 to Johor state government representative Datuk Samsolbari Jamali, at Mahkota Camp, here.

Meanwhile, Samsolbari, who is also State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman in thanking Mindef for the meaningful gesture said, the items comprising clothes, mattresses, kettles, blankets and gas stoves would be handed over to 21 village heads for distribution to those in need.

Apart from the assistance from Mindef, Affin Bank also donated RM210,000 in cash for the same cause. — Bernama