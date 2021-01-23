Floods hit areas in Beluru, Telang Usan, Subis, Marudi districts in Sarawak

Photo shows the flooded compound around SK Penghulu Baya Mallang. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Jan 23 — Eleven areas and three schools including those in Beluru, Telang Usan, Subis and Marudi districts were hit by floods yesterday.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Usman Harto said as at yesterday evening, the water level at the affected areas had remained stagnant.

“The 11 affected areas are Rumah Janggu Langgit and Rumah Sulutan Anai at Sungai Seputi Bok Tinjar; Sungai Kelabit, Bakong; Rumah Willian Saba, at Sungai Beluru, Bakong; Long Jegan Atas B and Long Jegan C in Tinjar; Rumah Nazareth Melvin Janting and Rumah Keyai at Sungai Lutong Bakong; Rumah Stephen Kedu at Sungai Kelatup Ulu Niah; and Kampung Melinau and Long Iman in Mulu.

“Meanwhile, the three schools affected are SK Long Tungan Baram, SK Penghulu Baya Mallang and SMK Tutoh Apoh,” the divisional disaster management committee secretariat said in a statement yesterday.

Usman said the floodwater level at all the affected areas were reported at between one foot and six feet (0.3m and 1.8m) above ground.

As at press time, no evacuation centre had been opened at these flood-affected areas. — Borneo Post Online