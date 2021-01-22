Number of Sabah flood evacuees down to 94

Residents from Pekan Donggongon Penampang wade in flood waters caused by continuous heavy rainfall, January 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 ― The number of flood victims in Sabah dropped sharply to 94 evacuees from 22 families as of 9pm tonight compared with 352 from 99 families at 4pm as the flood situation improved.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that only two relief centres (PPS) are still open at Dewan Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort and Dewan Kampung Song-Song, Kota Belud.

Three PPS at Dewan Pa’Musa (Beaufort), Dewan Sekolah Suang Punggor (Kota Belud) and Kampung Kalang Banar Cultural House (Tenom) closed tonight.

“Dewan Mohd Dun Banir currently houses 52 victims from 14 families while PPS Dewan Kampung Song-Song has 42 evacuees from eight families,” it said. ― Bernama