Ismail Sabri: Govt appreciates Top Glove’s job offers, reminds company to emphasise on workers’ safety, wellbeing

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says Top Glove Corporation Bhd should ensure that all its potential workers undergo the Covid-19 swab test to prevent new cases of infection among them. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― The government appreciated the initiative taken by Top Glove Corporation Bhd in offering over 9,000 job opportunities for the locals in the country, but it also reminded the company to also emphasise on the safety and wellbeing of the workers, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Most importantly, he said the company should ensure that all its potential workers undergo the Covid-19 swab test to prevent new cases of infection among them.

“For the potential workers without any place to stay, I hope they will be provided with a conducive accommodation or hostel. We don’t want any new cases among the workers of the company,” he told Bernama today.

The company today announced that it is offering over 9,000 job opportunities to Malaysians this year to help reduce the country's unemployment gap and meet increased global demand for gloves and other personal protective equipment.

In a statement, the company said it is looking to achieve the target by kicking off a year-long recruitment drive via its first Virtual Career Fair which begins tomorrow.

The target comprises 4,000 positions for local workers, 2,300 positions for university and technical vocational fresh graduates, 2,000 interns and trainees, and 700 experienced Malaysian employees.

Prior to this, Top Glove was embroiled in the issue of failing to look after the wellbeing of its workers and non-compliance with the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

The company also made the headlines after it became Malaysia’s biggest Covid-19 cluster, the Teratai Cluster. ― Bernama