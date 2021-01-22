Be optimistic, get closer to Allah, minister Zulkifli reminds Covid-19 patients

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri says Covid-19 patients must remain optimistic and fulfil their free time as best as possible by getting closer to Allah and plenty of reading. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri reminded Covid-19 patients to remain optimistic and not to feel isolated or depressed while receiving treatment.

Zulkifli, who underwent treatment for the virus at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban after testing positive for Covid-19 on October 4 last year, said patients must remain optimistic and fulfil their free time as best as possible by getting closer to Allah and plenty of reading.

“Our biggest test is when we are hit by a disaster like this. The first thing, as a Muslim, is for us to always feel humble and increase our patience,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

In the post, Zulkifli also shared a video clip that showed him meeting and giving words of encouragement to patients and frontliners at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), with glass walls separating them.

During the visit, he also presented copies of his book titled Hari-Hari Tarbiah Dalam Hidupku on his experiences while being treated as a Covid-19 patient, and food donations from the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation, to patients.

Zulkifli also expressed sadness seeing the faces of patients and frontliners who were clearly exhausted in the fight against the pandemic.

“I understand their feelings because I have been in their situation. Pray for Allah to continue to protect Malaysia,” he said. ― Bernama