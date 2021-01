Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Malaysia reported another 3,170 Covid-19 infections today, remaining in the upper range of its new daily cases but notably lower than yesterday’s 4,008.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham disclosed, however, that the country has lost 12 more people to the disease, pushing the overall death toll to 642.

Kuala Lumpur overtook Selangor in terms of new cases reported, with the federal territory registering 576 cases versus the latter’s 545.

