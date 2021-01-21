Cyberstalker fined RM1,200 for outraging modesty of former Miss Universe Malaysia

Former Miss Universe Malaysia Sabrina Beneett claimed that she had endured years of constant harassment, threats and stalking from a cyberstalker. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A 33-years-old jobless man was charged by the Magistrate Court here with insulting the modesty of former Miss Universe Malaysia Sabrina Beneett.

Brickfields district police chief Asst Comm Anuar Omar told Malay Mail that the offender pleaded guilty at the Jalan Duta Magistrate court yesterday and paid a fine of RM1,200 on the spot.

“He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a person, which carries a maximum five years’ jail, or a fine or both, upon conviction.

“The offender paid the fine yesterday morning at the Jalan Duta court after pleading guilty,” Anuar said.

Under Section 509 of the Penal Code, any person who insults the modesty of any woman by word, through sound, gesture or exhibits any object intentionally, shall be punished for a term which may extend to five years or be fined or both.

The former beauty queen’s predicament came to light when she broke her silence on social media recently, alleging she had endured years of constant harassment, threats and stalking from the offender.

The 31-year-old Psychology and Communication major claimed that her whereabouts were monitored and followed by the offender who had also used several fake social media accounts to harass and had even threatened to “destroy’” her.

She reportedly said that the harasser would name the places he saw her at and could also name the friends she was with and what she was wearing, despite being cautious not to tag her location on social media whenever she is out and about.

She added that the offender had used several fake profiles to comment on her social media pages with lewd insults and aggressive language including insulting her modesty.